Kerala changes SSLC, Plus-2 exams pattern: More questions choices, more cool-off time

Model question papers will be uploaded on the general education website in order to make students familiar with the changed question paper pattern.

The General Education Department of Kerala has announced a list of changes in the public exam pattern of class 10 (SSLC) and Plus Two students, which is to be held from March 17. The question papers will have more question choices to choose from and that the cool-off time, given for reading the question paper, will also be increased. The decision was taken in a meeting held with Education Minister C Raveendranath and other high-level officials including Director of General Education, according to a report in The Hindu.

It states that model question papers will be uploaded on the General Education website in order to make students familiar with the changed question paper model. Reportedly, model exams will also be held to help the students familiarise themselves with the question paper pattern.

In the meeting, a call was also taken about the practical examinations which are held for some classes. As per the decision, practical exams will be held one week after theory exams are completed. This is to make sure that the students get adequate time to prepare for the practical exam sessions.

Reportedly, by December 31, the General Education Department will release the priority portions that should be focused on for the exams. These will also be uploaded in the website of the department, it states.

Last week, it was announced that public exams will be held for SSLC, Plus Two (Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational) from March 17 to 30, 2021. For the whole academic year, the students had been attending virtual classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was earlier said that from January 1, students appearing for public exams will have the provision to directly go to schools to clarify doubts and to take sessions on practicals. Special counselling will also be given to required students to reduce exam pressure.

