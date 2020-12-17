Kerala Class 10 and Class 12 board exam to start from March 17

The exams will be held from March 17 to 30, abiding by strict COVID-19 regulations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Thursday.

Kerala has declared that board exams of Class 10 students (SSLC) and Class 12 (Higher Secondary and Higher Secondary Vocational) students studying in state government and government aided schools, will start from March 2021. The exams will be held from March 17 to 30, abiding by strict COVID-19 regulations, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced on Thursday. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting presided by the CM.

In a statement, the CM said that the General Education Department will soon start measures to conduct the public exams. Classes for students who have practical exams, will start from January 1, it said. There will also be provisions for students to revise and clear doubts on the classes held online from June 1. Measures will be taken for this at school level, in order to ensure that students who are going to write the public exam are less stressed, which includes special counsellings and mock tests. For this, students can approach the schools with the permission of parents and teachers are directed to aid the students.

Earlier, various teachers associations had approached the government with a demand that at least informal classes should be started for the Class 10 and 12 students who are going to appear for the board exams. Health Minister KK Shailaja, Education Minister C Raveendranath, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel, Public Education Secretary A Shahjahan were some of those who participated in the high-level meeting.

It was on June 1 that Kerala started virtual classes for over 40 lakh students from kindergarten to Class 12, in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. The virtual classes were being aired through YouTube and government-run education channel Kite Victers.

Meanwhile, the classes for Post- Graduate students and for final year graduate students will commence from January first week. The classes will be held with half of the total strength. The classes, if needed, will be arranged as morning and evening shifts. Classes for the Agricultural and Fisheries Universities will also begin in January first week while those for Medical Colleges will commence in the second week of January.

