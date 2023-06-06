Kerala Blasters men's team gets fined, management stops women's team to save money

The Kerala Blasters was slapped a fine of Rs 4 crore by the AIFF after their men’s team staged a walkout during the ISL playoff game against Bengaluru FC in March this year, following a controversial goal by Sunil Chhetri.

In a move that is being widely criticised, the Kerala Blasters Football Club on Tuesday, June 6 announced a temporary pause of its women’s team citing the financial sanctions imposed on their men’s team by the All India Football Federation (AIFF). “It is with a heavy heart that we must announce the temporary pause of our women’s team. This decision has been necessitated by the recent financial sanctions imposed on our club by the football federation. While we respect the authority and decisions of the federation, we cannot deny our disappointment at the impact it is likely to have across various functions of our club,” the statement said.

Kerala Blasters, which plays in the Indian Super League, was slapped a fine of Rs 4 crore by the AIFF after their men’s team staged a walkout during the ISL playoff game against Bengaluru FC in March this year. The walkout was in protest against the referee allowing a controversial goal by Sunil Chhetri. The AIFF also rejected Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic's appeal against the fine of Rs 5 lakh and a 10-game ban imposed on him.

However, it appears that the women’s team of Kerala Blasters will bear the brunt of the men’s team’s actions.

The Blasters management in their statement said that the club had planned for increased investments for the women’s team this year, which included a first-of-a-kind foreign pre-season tour, player exchanges, exposure tours, and so much more. “However, the financial sanctions have presented us with an unfortunate challenge. As a Club, we must prioritize the more immediate objectives and long-term financial stability,” said the team management.

“We deeply regret that we cannot continue our women’s team activities until such time that there is complete clarity on the matter. The decision to pause their activities was made after careful consideration and evaluation of the current circumstances,” the club added.

This decision by the team management was met with severe criticism with several fans describing it a clear case of sexism. Even the club’s own fanbase - Manjappada (Yellow Army) - took to social media to slam the club’s decision.

“Disappointed would be an understatement. Pathetic decision from the management to pause operations of the women’s team. Hard to believe that the decision was taken after the sanctions imposed on the club. Women’s team should never be a checkbox for licensing,” tweeted Manjappada from their official Twitter handle.

Aditi Chauhan, former captain of the Indian women’s football team, also voiced her disappointment with regard to the decision. “So the men’s team gets a fine for what they did and the money comes from the women’s team budget by shutting it down? Great, that’s how women’s football will develop in india. Horrible!”

Women's teams in state leagues across India are run on an average budget of 5-10 Lakh rupees per year, given they only play around a month.



