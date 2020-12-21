Kerala actor harassed in Kochi mall accepts accused's 'will to extend apology'

The two men who had been reportedly absconding were identified and they told the media that they were ready to apologise, even as they claimed to be innocent.

Flix Sexual harassment

Hours after the Kochi police identified and arrested the two men who had allegedly harassed a young woman actor at a mall in Ernakulam, the latter said that she acknowledges and accepts the 'person's will to extend an apology'. The actor wrote this on her Instagram story, the same space she first revealed about the harassment on Thursday. The media had picked it up and the police had filed a suo motu cognisance case, releasing pictures of the two accused men from CCTV visuals of the mall. On Sunday, the two men who had been reportedly absconding were identified and they told the media that they were ready to apologise, even as they claimed to be innocent.

The actor wrote late on Sunday night, "In the light of the incident that took place at Lulu, I acknowledge and accept the person's will to extend an apology. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the police and media who acted with immediate effect. I would also like to thank my family, friends and everyone who reached out to me with kind words of support. Your words gave me and my family strength through this and I'm acknowledging that there are two other families going through a tough time as well. To all the people who shared their personal experiences with me I empathise with you and I hope you find strength.”

The accused men had allegedly harassed the actor when they passed her at the mall by 'not so accidentally grazing his hand on' her back. She wrote that she was caught off guard and could not react immediately. They also allegedly tried to talk to her later at the mall about her films.

The men are from Perinthalmanna of Malappuram district and the Kochi police had reportedly left for Malappuram on Sunday, to take them into custody.