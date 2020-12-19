Kerala Police release pictures of men who allegedly molested actor

The two young men are alleged to have harassed a popular young woman actor at a mall in Kochi.

news Sexual Harassment

The Kerala Police on Saturday released the pictures of two youths who are alleged to have harassed a popular young female actor at an upscale shopping mall near Kochi, on Thursday evening. The actor, however, is yet to give an official complaint.

"The visuals of the two accused at the shopping mall and at the metro station have been uploaded on the police website so that all the police stations in the state can access them," Circle Inspector of Police of Kalamassery Police Station, Santhosh PR, told TNM.

It was after the actor vented her anguish on what happened to her, on her Instagram account, that the local police took suo motu cognizance of the crime and launched a probe.

The actor was accompanied by her family members when this incident took place and the police have taken a statement to this effect from her mother, as the former was at work for a film shooting.

She wrote in her Instagram account, "Two men passed by me in a less crowded place in the mall, and one of them not so accidentally grazed his hand on my back."

She said she was caught off guard and, hence could not react instantly against the men's inappropriate action.

It was after the media taking up the matter that the police and the Kerala State Women's Commission decided to take up the case suo motu.

The police began their probe by collecting visuals and are now closing in on the two men, after their first visuals have been put out in public domain.

According to the police, they have zeroed down the two youth, but with both spotting a face mask, as is the norm due to COVID-19, they expect that it might take a bit more time.

(With IANS input)