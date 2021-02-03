Kept away from ailing mother, Siddique Kappan seeks interim bail to visit her

Kadeeja Kutty, too unwell to recognise him on a video call, has been asking after her son for months.

news Human Interest

‘I want to see Baava, where is he,’ Kadeeja Kutty kept asking. She was unaware that her son – journalist Siddique Kappan – has been in a prison in Uttar Pradesh for the past few months. Kadeeja is ailing at nearly 90 years old. After many attempts and cases fought by Siddique’s wife Raihanath and his fellow journalists, the UP police had allowed a video call on January 28. But on that day, Kadeeja had been unconscious, unable to recognise Siddique — her Baava — over a video call.

Siddique was arrested by the UP police over charges of sedition and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act -- UAPA -- in October 2020. Raihanath has since been protesting for his release and fighting the case with the help of the Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ). The KUWJ has now filed a writ petition with the Supreme Court for an interim bail for Siddique to be able to see his mother in person.

Read: ‘Can’t be silent when he’s jailed’: Siddique Kappan’s wife holds protest in Kerala

“She is like a child now. She wouldn’t recognise him over a call. We never told her of the arrest either, that would shatter her. She has to see him in person to be able to identify him. Umma (Mother) has been asking after him whenever she gains consciousness,” Raihanath says.

In the petition, they filed a note from Kadeeja’s doctor Suresh Kumar on her medical condition.

He writes, “She has uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, reduced food intake, severe weakness and generalised debility. Her response to verbal commands is poor and motor movements weak. She is on IV fluids, antibiotics, insulin and supportive care.”

Siddique was the secretary of the Delhi unit of KUWJ, and on the day of his arrest, he was headed to Hathras in UP to report on the murder and alleged gang rape of a young Dalit woman.

Watch: KUWJ protests Siddique Kappan's arrest

The police had accused him along with three others of being associated with the extremist Islamic organisation Popular Front of India (PFI).

“He had no idea what he was in there for, what was happening. He’d say it would have been fine if he was in jail after doing something wrong. But he is innocent,” says Raihanath.

The first phone call Siddique Kappan made to his home was one-and-a-half months after his arrest. “Till then we had no idea where he was or how he was or if he was even alive. We had to file cases and an order had to come from the Supreme Court for the first call to happen,” Raihanath says.

After that Siddique was allowed to make calls worth Rs 100 on a calling card every month. On January 28, he made the first video call. It was a 10-minute call arranged by officials of the Mathura police in UP at 2 pm. Kadija was too critical at the Vengara Medical Centre and could not respond or even look at the screen.

“Until then he had no idea his mother’s condition was so bad. I hadn’t had the heart to tell him. He too is a diabetic patient, and I didn’t want him to worry more. But that day he saw how unwell his mother was and broke down,” Raihanath says.

Kadeeja has been asking after Siddique for five-and-a-half months, soon after he had left for work after the last visit home. “But she is not any longer in a state to identify him over a video call. She will need to see him in person, touch him.”

Kadeeja has been discharged from the hospital but is in no better condition.

Also read: 'Undeclared emergency': Media bodies condemn sedition charges against journalists