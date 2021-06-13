Keezhadi excavation 7th phase: One more potsherd with inscriptions unearthed

The seventh phase of excavations at Keezhadi is in progress in Tamil Nadu and on Saturday another potsherd bearing inscriptions was unearthed at the site. The latest potsherd has ‘Sathan Esiri Kathiran Ilabu’ inscribed in Tamil Brahmi script on it and findings have already indicated that people had the practice of engraving their names on such items. The findings also goes to prove that script, similar to that of Indus Valley civilization, existed in the southern part of the country during the 6th century BCE.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu who visited the site along with Minister for Rural Development KR Periyakaruppan on Saturday once again announced the state’s grand plans to set up a museum at the site of Vaigai valley civilization.

So far, according to reports, gold ornaments, an iron knife, and 13 types of text on potsherds have been found as part of the seventh phase. Over 700 items had been excavated until now. Excavations are also in progress at Agaram, Konthagai, and Manalur, which form a part of the Keezhadi cluster and also at Adichanallur in Thoothukudi district and Gangaikonda Cholapuram in Ariyalur district.

The Minister who spoke to reporters after his inspection also said the government would work to ensure Tamil language gets its due. He was answering questions relating to the language previously being sidelined on the Co-WIN vaccination portal. The Minister also added that welfare assistance has been extended to the sanitary workers of Keezhadi panchayat. He was accompanied by Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, Collector P Madhusudhan Reddy and Archaeology Department Additional Director Professor R Sivanantham. The group also visited the COVID-19 vaccination camp.

Excavations of the seventh phase began on February 13 this year and the work resumed just a few days ago after a brief break, which was brought on by the lockdown.