On International Coffee Day on October 1, south Indian actor and model Keerthy Suresh made it a point to post a picture of herself with a cup of coffee on Instagram with the caption: “Tea is what warms my soul every day, but you sure can’t take the Chennai out of me, there’s always love for a cup of coffee anyway. #InternationalCoffeeDay”.

While making her love for a cup of coffee clear, the actor made sure to drive home the point that no one can take Chennai out of her, according to the post.

On the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a number of prestigious projects in her kitty. At present, she has the Nagesh Kukkunoor directorial Good Luck Sakhi in the works. It is a female-centric film in which Keerthy Suresh plays a performance-oriented character. Devi Sri Prasad had been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick with Chirantan Das cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad doing the edits. The film is bankrolled by Sudheer Chandra Padiri and Shravya Varma under the banner Worth a Shot Motion Arts, and will be presented by Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations. Good Luck Sakhi has Jagapathi Babu, Aadhi Pinisetty and Rahul Ramakrishna in prominent roles sharing the screen with Keerthy Suresh.

The actor’s Malayalam project, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, in which she shares the screen with Mohanlal, is in post-production mode. The film is directed by Priyadarshan and produced jointly by Antony Perumbavoor, Santhosh T. Kuruvilla and C.J. Roy under their respective banners Aashirvad Cinemas, Confident Group and Moonshot Entertainment on a very high budget.

She has the Telugu project Miss India in post-production mode. Her other films, Rang De in Telugu and the Rajinikanth-starrer Annaatthe, are in different stages of production. Annaatthe is an upcoming action drama film written and directed by Siva and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner Sun Pictures. Apart from Rajinikanth and Keerthy, the film’s star cast includes Meena, Kushboo, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, Soori, Sathish and Vela Ramamoorthy. The music for the film will be composed by D. Imman while cinematography and editing will be done by Vetri and Ruben, respectively.

Recently, reports began to circulate that Keerthy Suresh has been approached to play the lead role in another biopic following the massive success of her Mahanati. The star played the legendary actor Savitri in the biopic Mahanati / Nadigaiyar Thilagam and pulled off the role with ease and élan. She went on to win the National Award for Best Actress for her performance in the biopic.

Following this, the makers of the Vijaya Nirmala biopic are keen on having Keerthy play the lead role in the upcoming project Janakitho Nenu. Incidentally, Keerthy Suresh will be paired opposite Vijaya Nirmala’s grandson Nawin Vijay Krishna.

Sources in the know say that Vijaya Nirmala’s son and actor Naresh will be directing the biopic and had narrated the script to Keerthy through a video chat. If things move well, we can expect an official announcement about Keerthy taking up the project.