Allu Arjun heaps praises on ‘Palasa 1978’ and director Karuna Kumar on social media

Allu Arjun shared a picture with Karuna Kumar, director of ‘Palasa 1978’, and message of praise for the film on his social media.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Allu Arjun does not shy away from heaping praises on films that capture his attention. The most recent film that grabbed his attention was the critically acclaimed Palasa 1978, which released in March this year.



The actor tweeted, along with a picture with director Karuna Kumar, “Congratulations to the entire team of Palasa 1978. Watched it and met the director the very next morning. Wonderful attempt with a great underlying message. It had so many good moments. I personally liked it.”

Palasa 1978 is written and directed by Karuna Kumar. It stars Rakshith, Nakshatra, music composer Raghu Kunche and Thiruveer in key roles. The technical crew of this film includes Raghu Kunche for music, Arul Vincent for cinematography and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao for editing. The film was bankrolled by Dhyan Atluri under his banner.

As the title indicates, Palasa 1978 is set in Palasa in Srikakulam district in the year 1978. The story revolves around the lives of two brothers from marginalised communities caught up in politics, and how they were exploited by those belonging to the upper caste.

At present, Allu Arjun is working on his newest project, Pushpa. The shooting of this film will commence soon, according to sources in the know. Directed by Sukumar, the film will have Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna playing the lead pair. This action thriller also has Prakash Raj and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles. Harish Uthaman, Vennela Kishore and Anish Kuruvilla form the supporting cast. There are reports that the filmmakers are in talks with the Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty to play an important role as well. It was rumoured that Vijay Sethupathi would be joining the cast too, but we now hear that R Madhavan may take his place.

The technical crew of Pushpa includes Devi Sri Prasad for music, with Miroslaw Kuba Brozek handling the cinematography and Karthika Srinvas in charge of the editing. The film is bankrolled by Y. Naveen and Y. Ravi Shankar under their banner Mythri Movie Makers.

Reports surfaced that Allu Arjun will have to speak the Chittoor dialect throughout the film and will join the sets after being tutored by a language expert to get the dialogues right. Earlier reports said that this Sukumar directorial is touted to be a village drama based on red sand-smuggling. The actor will be seen in a rugged avatar. Pushpa will be released in Telugu with plans for a simultaneous release in Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi.

Allu Arjun’s last film to release was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, which was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under their banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The film, which had Pooja Hegde as the female lead, hit the marquee earlier this year to positive reviews. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

Read: Samantha Akkineni calls herself ‘plant lady’, shares pic of her terrace garden

Watch: