Keerthy Suresh, Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata streams on OTT

Available through the early access rentals feature, both Prime and non-Prime members can rent the movie for Rs 199.

Flix Tollywood

Streaming platform Amazon Prime Video announced on Thursday, June 2 that Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh’s recently released film Sarkaru Vaari Paata will be streaming on the Over-the-Top (OTT) platform through the early access rentals feature. Both Prime and non-Prime members can rent the movie for Rs 199. Earlier, KGF 2 and Runway 24 were also released as early access rentals.

Directed by Parasuram Petla and produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankarunder, Sarkaru Vaari Paata is a Telugu-language action comedy film that revolves around the conflict between a finance agent who gets conned by a woman and the latter's father, an MP and industrialist. The film stars Mahesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, along with Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju in supporting roles. The film hit the big screens on May 12 this year.

“The rental destination can be accessed via the STORE tab on primevideo.com and the Prime Video app on Android smartphones, smart-TVs, connected STBs and Fire TV stick. Customers get a 48-hour window to complete the film once playback is initiated. Customers can start watching the film within 30 days of the transaction date,” Amazon Prime Video announced in a press statement.

Commenting on the film’s digital release, Mahesh Babu said in a press statement, “Sarkaru Vaari Paata has been a thrilling ride, right from its inception to its release. I am overwhelmed with the love it has released from the audiences, and feel elated to offer viewers early access to the movie through Movie Rentals on Amazon Prime Video. It is a story that is peppered with humour, action, drama and emotions, making it the perfect entertaining watch for a movie night with your friends.”

Meanwhile, actor Keerthy Suresh observed in a press statement, “Streaming services have played a huge role in taking local stories far and wide, and I have been lucky to have experienced the power of video streaming with my past few movies.”

Watch trailer of Sarkaru Vaari Paata here: