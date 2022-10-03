KCR to declare name of national party on October 5

A total of 283 leaders are expected to attend the much-anticipated TRS general body meeting, scheduled to be held at 11am on October 5 at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad.

news Politics

After months of speculation about a national party, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, popularly known as KCR, seems to have finally decided to make the announcement. On the occasion of Vijayadashami this Wednesday, October 5, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will transform into a national party. This was decided at a high-level meeting convened by KCR on Sunday afternoon, attended by cabinet ministers as well as the partyâ€™s district presidents.

The final name of the party will be announced by the Chief Minister at a general body meeting scheduled for 11 am at the Telangana Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod confirmed that the national party would be launched on Dasara, which is considered an auspicious day. She also urged for the support and prayers of the people.

Considering KCRâ€™s discreet style of working, most people remain in the dark about what exactly is in store. However, according to sources in the party, the TRS supremo will announce the birth of the national party at 1.19 pm on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the schedule for the Munugode bye-election was announced by the Election Commission of India on Monday. However, the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office clarified that the notification will not affect the much-anticipated general body meeting, which is expected to be attended by a total of 283 leaders, including elected representatives from the party and other office bearers. Party sources told TNM that, on the occasion, a resolution renaming the party is expected to be passed to enable a transformation to a national political party.

The party leadership feels this procedure will help avoid any technical issues with the Election Commission, in terms of retaining its identities such as party symbol or flag.