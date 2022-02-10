Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture, Kerala's education will do wonders for UP: Tharoor

The Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram was responding to Yogi Adityanath's remark asking people to vote for BJP or face the possibility of Uttar Pradesh turning into a "Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal."

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Thursday, February 10, took a dig over Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's remarks that the state could turn into a "Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal" if BJP does not return to power, saying UP "should be so lucky" as Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture and Kerala's education would do wonders for the place.

His attack came after Adityanath asked people to return the BJP to power or face the possibility of the state turning into a "Kashmir, Kerala or Bengal.”

"UP will turn into Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala if BJP doesn't come to power, @myogiadityanath tells voters. UP should be so lucky!! Kashmir's beauty, Bengal's culture & Kerala's education would do wonders for the place. UP's wonderful: pity about its Govt," the MP from Thiruvananthapuram said.

Adityanath made the remarks in a six-minute video message on Twitter on the eve of Thursday's polling for the first phase of the assembly elections in UP.

In a video appealing to voters to cast their votes as the first phase of polling began in Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “I want to say something from my heart today. In the past five years, many wonderful things have happened. However, if you make a mistake, the hard work of these five will be wasted. And this time, it will not take time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala. Your vote is a blessing on my work for five years, but remember, the vote will also guarantee a fear-free life in your future.”

Adityanath’s remarks drew a sharp reaction from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as well as other political leaders from Kerala. Taking to Twitter, Pinarayi said the people of Uttar Pradesh would want Uttar Pradesh to become Kerala as it has better amenities.

“If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want,” CM Pinarayi said.

