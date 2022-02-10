Yogi warns ‘UP will become Kerala,’ Pinarayi says that’s what people would want

Yogi Adityanath had asked voters in Uttar Pradesh to 'vote wisely,' and that if they don't, it will not take time for the state to turn into "Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday, February 10, called for the voters in the state to vote wisely, failing which, he said, it will “not take time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Kerala, or West Bengal,” inviting a sharp reaction from Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as well as the CPI(M).

In a video appealing to voters to cast their votes as the first phase of polling began in Uttar Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “I want to say something from my heart today. In the past five years, many wonderful things have happened. However, if you make a mistake, the hard work of these five will be wasted. And this time, it will not take time for Uttar Pradesh to become Kashmir, Bengal or Kerala. Your vote is a blessing on my work for five years, but remember, the vote will also guarantee a fear-free life in your future.”

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan was quick to respond. Taking to Twitter, Pinarayi said the people of Uttar Pradesh would want Uttar Pradesh to become Kerala as it has better amenities.

“If UP turns into Kerala as @myogiadityanath fears, it will enjoy the best education, health services, social welfare, living standards and have a harmonious society in which people won't be murdered in the name of religion and caste. That's what the people of UP would want,” CM Pinarayi said.

The official handle of the CPI(M) and Leader of Opposition in Kerala VD Satheesan also taunted the UP CM over his remark. "Kerala has consistently ranked as the best governed state and UP one the worst governed states. CM Yogi urging voters to vote BJP out to become like Kerala?" the CPI(M) tweeted. "Niti Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index ranks Kerala as Number 1. UP one of the worst performing states. CM Yogi says voting BJP out will make UP become like Kerala. Voters take note!” the CPI(M), which is part of the ruling government in Kerala, added.

"Dear #UP, vote to be like Kerala. Choose plurality, harmony, inclusive development to medieval bigotry. Keralites, Bengalis and Kashmiris are also proud Indians. #kerala #democracy #religiousharmony #UPElections2022," VD Satheesan tweeted.

Niti Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Index ranks Kerala as Number 1. UP one of the worst performing states.

This is not the first war of words that has broken out between the two Chief Ministers. In 2017, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had taunted the Kerala Chief Minister that Kerala should “learn healthcare” from Uttar Pradesh. At the time, Kerala Chief Minister had shot back, “Thanks @myogiadityanath for letting every Indian know that KERALA'S IMR is not only far better than UP but also many DEVELOPED countries,” adding a newspaper report about Kerala’s low infant mortality rate (IMR). “It really amuses me that you found time for Kerala, despite the fact the large number of problems exists in UP (as per news paper reports),” he had added then.