In Karnataka, VHP and Bajrang Dal protest BJP govt's Ganesh Chaturthi restrictions

Scores of VHP activists were seen trying to make their way into the BBMPâ€™s headquarters in Corporation Circle on Thursday.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Jagaran Vedike and Bajrang Dal on Thursday morning staged protests at the headquarters of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) over restrictions on celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi. Scores of VHP activists were seen trying to make their way into the BBMPâ€™s main office in Corporation Circle with flags in their hands. Some of the protesters also brought in a truck, along with a large Ganesha idol. During the commotion, some activists were seen pushing down barricades too.

The protestors demanded that they be allowed to celebrate the festival like it was done before the pandemic. The BBMP is implementing the BJP-led state government policy on muted celebrations, fearing a spike in COVID-19 cases after the devastating second wave. The BBMP has permitted only three days of public celebrations in contrast to the five-day relaxation allowed in most parts of the state.

VHP workers stormed BBMP headquarters on Thursday to protest the government's decision to reduce public celebration of Ganesha Puja to three days. â€œThe government will not decide how we will practice our religion," said a protester, adding that they will 'maintain covid norms' pic.twitter.com/FLNNBuI6fB â€” Arun Dev (@ArunDev1) September 9, 2021

In a circular, Gaurav Gupta, BBMP Commissioner, had said, "Ganesha festival will not be allowed for more than three days in Bengaluru city. There should not be any procession while bringing the idol or during immersion." This decision had come following a meeting with experts and senior police officers. He also urged the public to immerse the traditional Ganesha idol, made up of biodegradable material in their homes in buckets or mobile tankers of the civic agency.

Speaking to reporters, Bengaluru Commissioner Kamal Pant on Wednesday reiterated that only one Ganesha idol in a public place, in each ward would be permitted, for which the organisers will have to get the nod from the BBMP and then inform the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the area. Meanwhile, Times of India quoted a senior BBMP official as saying that the palike was mulling to extend the relaxations to five days. However no such relaxation has been officially announced as of now.