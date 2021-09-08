BBMP limits Ganesh Chathurthi festivities to three days, bans idol immersion in lakes

The announcement by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) comes two days after the Karnataka government permitted five-day festivities.

news COVID-19

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has permitted only three-day Ganesh Chathurthi celebrations in the city to keep COVID-19 infections in check, in contrast to the Karnataka government’s permission for five-day festivities. The instruction came on September 7, after BBMP chief Gaurav Gupta had a meeting with senior district level officers and Bengaluru police commissioner Kamal Pant. "Ganesha festival will not be allowed for more than three days in Bengaluru city. There should not be any procession while bringing the idol or during immersion," the civic body chief said in a circular.

Talking to the reporters, Gupta said that BBMP had permitted the festivities to be held for three days the previous year and the same will continue this year as well. He said the decision to have it for only three days was taken after inputs from the police that there were possibilities of crowding in the public celebrations. The civic body chief announced that the BBMP has banned the immersion of idols in lakes. Gupta also said that Ganesh idols made of plaster of paris have been banned. He asked people to immerse the traditional Ganesha idol, made up of biodegradable material in their homes in buckets or mobile tankers of the civic agency.

“We have also arrived at a decision to ban immersion of idols in lakes. Idols installed at homes should be immersed either at homes or in the BBMP mobile tank. Ganesha idols installed in public places should be a maximum of four feet height and be immersed in the civic body’s mobile tanks or in immersion tanks being created by the BBMP,” said Gaurav Gupta.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant told the media that only one Ganesha idol in a public place, in each ward would be permitted, for which the organisers will have to get the nod from the BBMP and then inform the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the area.

A BBMP official said that the idols have to be immersed by September 12 night. The official further noted that the public celebration was limited as COVID-19 cases in the city were on the higher side. Meanwhile, the Karnataka government on September 5 has announced five-day festivities in districts where the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) is 2% and lower. The government, however, prohibited any cultural events and processions while bringing the idols to the pooja pandals or during immersions.