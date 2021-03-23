Karnataka sees 4-month high of 2050 COVID-19 cases in single day, Bengaluru at 1280

While the day saw a surge in COVID-19 positive cases, there was a dip in the fatality rate when compared to the last 7-day average.

On Tuesday, Karnataka reported more than 2,000 COVID-19 cases in a day for the first time in the last four months. The state reported 2,050 cases in the last 24 hours. The last time the state had reported more than 2,000 cases was in November 2020. Maintaining the trend of the recent week, a much lower number of patients were discharged compared to the number of new infections.

Out of the 2,050 new cases, Bengaluru city reported 1,280 cases, while Kalaburagi at 129 and Mysuru at 100 were the only two districts to report cases in three-digit figures.

Tuesdayâ€™s state COVID-19 daily media bulletin said that the test positivity rate was at 2.03% for the day. According to the COVID-19 state war room, the positivity rate for the last 7 days was at 1.6% signaling a significant increase. Test positivity rate is the percentage of positive patients per 100 tests.

The bulletin also reported five more deaths in the state taking the statewide death toll to 12,449. While the case fatality rate for the day was at 0.24%, the fatality rate for the last 7 days is at 0.5%. CFR is the measure of the number of deaths per 100 patients.

Among the patients reported dead on the day, all were severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and influenza-like illness (ILI) patients. While two of them were 51, the remaining three were 60, 66 and 75 years of age.

Meanwhile, the number of patients needing intensive care was at 136 across the state. Bengaluru had 45 such patients while Kalaburagi at 13 patients was the only district to have numbers in double digits.

Vaccination

The vaccination drive continued across the state for the 67th day on Tuesday with a total of 47,811 persons getting the jab. With this 27,58,715 vaccine doses have been delivered in the state including the second dosage for frontline and health care workers.