Karnataka RTC bus services to resume in Mysuru from June 28

Though Karnataka RTC had opened its services across the state on June 21, COVID-19 restrictions in Mysuru had continued owing to the high cases.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (Karnataka RTC) announced that bus services in Mysuru will resume from Monday, June 28. This comes after the Government of Karnataka eased COVID-19 restrictions in the district. Bus services in Mysuru had been stopped since April 27 after Karnataka went into a lockdown following the increase in COVID-19 amid the second wave.

In a statement, the Chief Traffic Manager of Karnataka RTC said “The Government of Karnataka has issued orders relaxing the COVID-19 restrictions imposed in Mysuru District. Hence, Karnataka RTC will commence city, ordinary and long route bus operations with effect from June 28.”

The statement further said that the operation of the bus services will be based on traffic density and will function with 50% capacity to ensure adequate physical distancing. The government has also requested passengers to compulsorily follow COVID-19 guidelines while travelling in the buses. COVID-19 guidelines include wearing masks, using sanitisers and following physical distancing while travelling.

SP Nagaraj, Karnataka RTC’s Mysuru Divisional Controller (Urban), told The Hindu that in the beginning, 100 buses will be rolled out into service on 375 routes. Later on, all the 432 buses will be roped in.

Karnataka RTC had resumed services in Karnataka on June 21 in many districts following the relaxations, except for Mysuru, where the restrictions continued to be in place due to a high positivity rate at the time. Mysuru had a positivity rate of 10%. The following day, on June 22, Karnataka RTC resumed services to Andhra and Telangana. Services to Maharashtra also resumed on June 25.

On Saturday, Mysuru recorded a total of 647 new COVID-19 cases and 22 deaths. The number of active cases in Mysuru currently stand at 4,850, the Karnataka government announced in its daily bulletin. Karnataka on Saturday reported 4,272 fresh COVID-19 cases and 115 deaths, taking the total number of infections to 28,31,026 and the toll to 34,654. The day also saw 6,126 discharges, continuing to outnumber fresh cases, taking the total number of recoveries in the state so far to 26,91,123.