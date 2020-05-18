Karnataka restricts entry of people from 4 states, including Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Incidentally, the state has seen a big spike in the number of cases with travel histories to Mumbai.

The Karnataka government on Monday announced that it has restricted the entry of visitors from states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to enter its territory till May 31. It is unclear if people from these states will be allowed to transit through Karnataka and if those who have already procured travel passes will be allowed. This article will be updated as soon as there is clarity.

"We have decided not to allow people from Gujarat, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu till May 31, but allow in stages (sic)," Yediyurappa told the media.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa made the announcement on Monday morning, along with announcements on the relaxations that the state government was allowing with regards to lockdown 4.0.

The announcement came with a recent spike in COVID-19 cases in the state and mostly among those with domestic travel history as compared to those transmitted through contacts or international travellers.

Incidentally, among the 84 new cases of COVID-19 that were confirmed by the state health department on Monday morning, 56 had recently returned from Mumbai. On Sunday too, 40 among those who tested positive on Sunday were also with recent travel history to Mumbai. The trend of high COVID-19 patients with travel histories to Mumbai was seen from Friday itself.

A majority of cases from Kolar district which until recently had zero cases have patients with travel histories to Tamil Nadu.

Around 60 cases in the state can also be traced back to patients with travel history to Gujarat.

However, no such spike in cases has been seen with travel histories to Kerala.

The state government has also ordered that no interstate trains except Shramik trains and special trains to and from Delhi as announced by the Railways will not be operated until May 31.

However inter-district trains will be allowed to ply.

Among other important announcements, the Chief Minister said that people will be fined by police for not wearing masks in all public places and on all public transport modes.

To discourage travellers from coming into the state, the CM has ordered that the existing standard operation procedure for all interstate passengers to undergo institutional quarantine will remain in place under further orders.