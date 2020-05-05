Karnataka reports Rs 45 crore worth of liquor sales on first day after stores reopen

The State Excise department revealed that around 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of liquor were sold across the state on May 4.

The Karnataka Excise department estimated the value of the sale of liquor on the first day wine stores in the state opened following relaxations in the lockdown, to be around Rs 45 crore.

The state Excise department revealed in a press release that around 3.9 lakh litres of beer and 8.5 lakh litres of liquor were sold in liquor stores across the state on May 4. The value of the sale of liquor was estimated to be Rs 45 crore.

An Excise department official stated that the value of the sale of liquor in the state before the lockdown imposed due to the coronavirus outbreak, was between Rs 90-95 crore.

The decrease in the figures on May 4 was reported since all liquor stores in the state did not begin functioning on Monday. Liquor stores in marketplaces, malls and those that are located within containment zones remained closed.

Some other liquor stores remained closed for unknown reasons. Outside Bengaluru, some districts like Tumakuru continued to restrict the sale of liquor.

Moreover, restrictions were put in place allowing stores to sell three bottles of spirits and six bottles of 650 ML beer or 12 bottles of 330 ML beer per person.

On Monday, the Karnataka government relaxed restrictions on certain liquor outlets, which were closed for over a month since March 22, the day of the Janata Curfew called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Bengaluru, hundreds queued up outside liquor stores starting from dawn with long lines reported in several parts of the city. The stores were allowed to be open from 9 am till 7 pm in non-containment zones. Customers were asked to wear masks and maintain physical distancing while standing in queues.

