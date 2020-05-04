Hundreds queue up from dawn as Bengaluru liquor stores open after over a month

However, certain restrictions have been placed on how many bottles each person can buy.

news Lockdown

People began forming queues outside shops as early as 5 am, with hopes of beating the crowds. Long lines snaked along the streets and roads outside liquor shops in various parts of the city, including on Indiranagar’s 100-feet Road, central Bengaluru on MG Road and Cunningham Road in Vasanth Nagar. Many hoped to buy as much as they are allowed to buy, in anticipation of stores possibly closing again.

“It feels like I am standing in line for prasad after such a long time of waiting. But we should take precautions right now also, so I am standing at a distance. If coronavirus cases rise again, then we'll again have to wait,” a small business owner, who did not wish to be named, said outside a shop on Cunningham Road.

Here’s the line outside Tonique, a high-end liquor store on MG Road in Bangalore. Extended down to Lavelle Road near Rice Bowl. Growing longer by the minute. @thenewsminute #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/HUYAVbHdSg — Nikhita Venugopal (@nkvenugopal) May 4, 2020

The Karnataka government relaxed restrictions on certain liquor outlets, which have been closed since March 22, following the Janata Curfew and later the nationwide lockdown on March 25.

However, curbs have been placed on buying, with stores only allowed to sell three bottles of spirits and six bottles of 650 ML beer or 12 bottles of 330 ML beer per person. Liquor sales are only permitted between 9 am and 7 pm in non-containment zones within the city. Movement of vehicles is permitted between 7 am and 7 pm without a pass. However, after 7 pm, movement will only be permitted for medical purposes and essential services.

"I had to buy alcohol in black all these days because I am used to drinking every day. I had to pay Rs 800 for a Rs 100-bottle. I've been here since 8 am but I am happy I will go home today with at least a bottle,” a 65-year-old Bengaluru resident said.

Police officers and excise officials monitored the lines at shops, while preventing customers from mass buying. Customers were asked to maintain physical distances while waiting in line. Some officers also created a separate line for women waiting at the shops, while others set up barricades to ensure social distancing.

Good move! Separate line for women at wine store in Kaggadaspura, Bengaluru. pic.twitter.com/1yV9pTxxf3 — Prajwal (@prajwalmanipal) May 4, 2020

“Patrolling is underway to make sure the queue is maintained. People are also maintaining social distancing inside,” traffic constable Mustafa Mulla on Cunningham Road said.

However, social distancing norms were not strictly followed in all locations. A shop on Ejipura Main Road faced a long queue of more than 200 people. While the initial 50 to 100 customers maintained a safe distance from each other, the line became more and more congested in the latter section of the line.

Sam, the CEO of La Cave Fine Wines and Spirits on Indiranagar’s 100 feet road, said that the first person in the queue was at 5.45 am, and they had a steady stream of customers from 8 am onwards, a crowd that has only swelled to over 100-150 people. “I hope we don’t run out of stock,” he told TNM.

According to Sam, beer was among the most purchased. Customers were buying as much as they were permitted to buy.

Queue outside a liquor store at Cunningham road in Bengaluru #Lockdown3 pic.twitter.com/OapEJ8yP5T — Sanyukta (@dramadhikari) May 4, 2020

The owner of a store on Cunningham Road, which also saw long queues, said that their stock was largely in good condition, except some beer which expired. “Some of our beer has expired so we're not selling that stock. But we have enough till Wednesday, which is when the new stock will come,” he said.

Vijay, the owner of Blue Land Wines on Double Road, said that they too have seen a steady stream of customers. Customer sentiments were the same here as well, with people trying to get their hands on as many bottles as possible. Cops monitored the entrance to the store to ensure that people did not buy more than the permissible limit.



The line outside La Cave, a liquor shop in Indiranagar.

Many stores placed a table at the entrance where people gave their orders, and were not allowed into stores.

Bengaluru Urban was declared a red zone in Karnataka. The state is currently reporting 642 cases, with 26 deaths and 304 people discharged.

With inputs from Haripriya Suresh, Sanyukta Dharmadhikari, Nikhita Venugopal and Prajwal Bhat.