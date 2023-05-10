Karnataka records 65.69% voting till 5 pm

Ramanagara district registered the highest voter turnout so far with 78.22%, followed by Chikkaballapur at 76.64% and Bengaluru Rural with 76.10%.

Voter turnout in the ongoing Karnataka Assembly elections stood at 65.69% as of 5 pm on Wednesday, May 10. Ramanagara district registered the highest voter turnout so far with 78.22%, followed by Chikkaballapur at 76.64% and Bengaluru Rural with 76.10%. The lowest voter turnout recorded so far is at BBMP South at 48.63%, followed by BBMP North at 50.02% and BBMP Central at 50.10%. After voting began at 7 am, a voter turnout of 8.26% was recorded at 9 am while the percentage stood at 52.18% at 3 pm.

The only transgender candidate in this Assembly election, T Ramakka, cast her ballot at the Bandatti polling station in Ballari. Ramakka, who is contesting as an independent candidate in the Kampli constituency, expressed her desire to help the less fortunate during a media interaction after she voted. She said, “If people have enough trust in me, they will vote for me. I want to help the poor. I will always support them so I hope they vote for me.”

Meanwhile, chaos erupted at a polling booth in Vijayapura district’s Masabinal village, located in the Basavana Bagewadi Assembly constituency, when residents damaged the voting machines due to a misunderstanding. According to reports, the villagers asked the election staff members regarding the machines, but when they received an unsatisfactory response they broke the voting machines, assuming that the polling process had been halted midway.

In Ballari, a conflict occurred between Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers at a polling booth in Sanjeevarayanakote village. Although the reason for the clash is not yet known, the Congress candidate in the constituency, B Nagendra, immediately arrived at the location and alleged that his party worker Umesh Gowda was attacked by BJP workers. Reports suggest that several people involved in the altercation sustained injuries.