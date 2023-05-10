Ballari leader who left BJP to join Congress injured in clash

The Congress party has condemned the attack on Umesh Yadav, who left the BJP to join the Congress party recently.

A local leader, who was earlier with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and had joined Congress recently, was injured in a clash between the workers of the two parties during the polling in Ballari (reserved for STs) constituency in Karnataka on Wednesday, May 10. Umesh Yadav was injured in the head in the clash. Police reached the spot and dispersed the violent mob.

Congress candidate and sitting MLA B Nagendra visited the spot where the clashes took place. Security was stepped up in the area following the incident and B Ranjith Kumar, Ballari SP, visited the location to take stock of the situation.

Speaking to the media, Congress candidate B Nagendra said, “The one who was attacked had left BJP and joined Congress. They were all part of the same group earlier. Ever since he joined the Congress, they have been harassing him. Today, they’ve physically attacked him. Congress party condemns this attack. If anyone touches our workers, we will not sit still. The attackers hold important posts in the BJP.”

Nagendra alleged that the BJP was trying to disrupt the peace in the constituency and said he would be filing a police complaint after speaking to eye witnesses.

In another incident, BJP workers allegedly clashed with the Karnataka Rajya Pragathi Paksha Party (KRPP) workers at booths 159 and 160 at Gangavathi constituency in Koppal district.

The KRPP is the political party floated by Gali Janardhan Reddy, the mining baron of Ballari. Reddy is contesting from Gangavathi Assembly seat under the party’s banner.

The workers of KRPP, which is expected to eat into the votes of the BJP in the Karnataka Assembly polls, were involved in minor clashes in the area for the past few days. The counting of the votes is scheduled on May 13.



