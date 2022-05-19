Karnataka rains: School holiday in three districts

news Rains

A holiday for schools has been sounded in at least three districts in Karnataka in view of the heavy rains predicted in some areas in Karnataka. A holiday was declared at 8 am on Thursday, May 19, for schools in Mysuru, Dakshina Kannada and Shivamogga districts. Many students were seen returning home from their schools after the holiday was announced.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate spells of rain and gusty winds speed reaching 30-40 kmph in Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Haveri, Gadag, Raichur, Bagalkote, Koppal, Davanagere, Ballari and Shivamogga districts. These districts have also been witnessing rains early on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Karnataka capital Bengaluru, which found itself inundated under rain water a couple of days ago, will also see a few spells of rains and thundershowers, which are likely to be heavy at times. Bengaluru will have a generally cloudy sky over the next two days and the maximum and minimum temperatures are very likely to be around 29ºC and 21ºC, respectively.

Southwest monsoon has not set over Karnataka yet, and these rains can be attributed to two weather systems currently in place over some parts of Tamil Nadu. According to the IMD, a cyclonic circulation lies over north interior Tamil Nadu and its neighbourhood, extending upto middle-tropospheric levels. A north-south trough runs from central Madhya Pradesh to

interior Tamil Nadu in lower tropospheric levels. Under the influence of these systems, fairly widespread to widespread light or moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorm, lightning or gusty winds is very likely over Kerala-Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema over the next five days. The IMD said that isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely over Kerala, Mahe and coastal and south-interior Karnataka on May 19.