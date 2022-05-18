Bengaluru rains: Heavy downpour leads to waterlogging, more showers in store

Many areas in Bengaluru witnessed waterlogging and traffic congestion as heavy rains continued for a few hours on the evening of May 17.

Many parts of Bengaluru saw heavy downpour on Tuesday, May 17, with many roads waterlogged. Commuters were seen stuck as vehicles were unable to move forward in knee-deep water in some areas. Heavy rains continued for a few hours in the city on Tuesday evening. Several areas witnessed traffic congestion. The rains are expected to continue on May 18, with the IMD forecast saying that thunderstorm and lightning with light to moderate rain are likely on Wednesday morning.

Many videos were shared on social media of Tuesdayâ€™s rains, with citizens complaining of waterlogging. Various areas across the city were affected, including Mysore Road, Magadi Road, Kengeri, Nagarbhavi, Sultanpet, Old Tharagupet, Chickpet, Kalyananagar, Shanti Nagar, MG Road, Sivanchetti Gardens, JP Nagar, Jayanagar, Majestic, Yeshwantpur and Silk Board junction. Horamavu registered the highest rainfall of 155 mm, followed by Yelahanka (129 mm) and Vidyapeetha (127 mm). Rajmahal (122 mm), Nagapura (120 mm), Sampanginagar (119 mm), Dasarahalli (110 mm), Vidyaranyapura (109 mm), Doddanekkundi (108 mm), Banaswadi (106 mm) and Jakkur (102 mm) also registered rainfall above 100 mm.

IMD considers rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm as heavy and between 115.6 and 204.4 as very heavy. Many other parts of the city also witnessed rainfall above 50 mm.

One video showed an SUV stuck on a waterlogged road with one side appearing stuck and the other side up in the air. Another video showed a few residents living near Mysore Road saying the roads had turned into swimming pools, asking Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to join them in swimming on the roads.

On May 18, rainfall is expected in Bengaluru (Urban) and Bengaluru (Rural), as well as other parts of Karnataka including Koppal, Raichur, Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, Ballari, Chamarajanagara, Chikkaballapur, Chikmagalur, Chitradurga, Davanagere, Hassan, Kodagu, Kolar, Mandya, Mysuru, Ramanagara, Shivamogga and Tumakuru, according to IMD Bengaluru.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday, May 17, predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall over Kerala and Karnataka, and the northeastern states of Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh over the next three days. The IMD ascribed the rains to strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal to northeast India and adjoining east India and an east-west trough from northwest Rajasthan to west Assam at lower tropospheric levels.

On Tuesday, between 8.30 am till 5.30 pm, rainfall and thundershowers were observed at most places over Kerala and Mahe and Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and at many places over Assam and Meghalaya; at a few places over Jammu & Kashmir, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal; and at isolated places over West Bengal, Sikkim, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh.

Thunderstorms were observed at many places over north interior Karnataka, at a few places over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, and at isolated places over Jammu & Kashmir, west Rajasthan, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya. The IMD has further predicted that fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall is likely to continue over northeast India, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall is likely over Bihar, Gangetic West Bengal, south Peninsular India and Western Himalayan Region while for the rest of the country, it would be dry weather.

