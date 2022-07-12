Karnataka rains: Bodies of two men washed away in car retrieved after two days

The incident was caught on the CCTV camera of a nearby mosque, based on which rescue teams were pressed into service.

news Accident

As heavy rains continue to lash Karnataka, the bodies of two people who were washed away in a flooded river in Dakshina Kannada were recovered on Tuesday, July 12. The bodies were recovered two days after they went missing. In the wee hours of Sunday, July 10, the two men were driving along the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subramanya highway when their car â€” a Maruti 800 â€” accidentally fell into a swollen rivulet near Baithadka Masjid.

The car was owned by Dhanush (26), and his 21-year-old brother-in-law, who is also named Dhanush, accompanied him on Sunday. The tragic incident occurred at around 12.30 am on July 10, but it came to light only later, when CCTV footage from the masjid showed the car slipping into the flooded stream. Rescue teams were pressed into service, involving local police, the Fire Department, local residents and four divers. By 12.30 pm on Sunday, the car was traced and removed from the stream. The bodies of the two men were recovered only on Tuesday, about 1.5 km from where the car went missing.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in Karnataka for four more days. An orange warning, predicting heavy rains in isolated areas, has been put in place in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts till July 15.

The Cauvery river is also seeing floods in a few parts, and at the KRS dam in Mandya district, 72,964 cusecs of water has been released. Farms situated on the banks of the Cauvery river are inundated and barricades have been erected to prevent people from going near the overflowing river.

Though the capital city Bengaluru is witnessing incessant rains, life has remained normal. However, the city is likely to experience isolated light rains on July 12.

Read: Hundreds of coffee, areca nut plants destroyed after landslide in Kodagu