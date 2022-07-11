Hundreds of coffee, areca nut plants destroyed after landslide in Kodagu

As heavy rains continue to lash Karnataka, CM Bommai said he will visit Kodagu and the coastal districts over the next few days to take stock of the situation.

As heavy rains continue to lash Karnataka, another landslide was reported in the state on Monday, July 11. The landslide occurred in a coffee plantation in Kodagu district, belonging to one Dharmegowda in Keremakki village near Avathi. As a result, hundreds of areca nut trees and coffee plants were destroyed, while no casualties were reported.

Kodagu has seen a handful of landslides since the southwest monsoon hit Karnataka this year. Several tonnes of mud spilled onto Chettali Road in Madikeri, which is a national highway. The incident caused traffic to be disrupted for hours, however, no casualties were reported. As a result of the rains, a huge boulder fell on the Talakaveri-Bhagmandala road, which caused several electricity poles to be uprooted.

In order to take stock of the situation, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will, on Tuesday, July 12, embark on a two-day visit to the rain-affected areas of the state. He told the reporters that he will visit Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar districts. "I will inspect rain and landslide affected areas and hold meetings with officials and would also meet the affected people to reciprocate their needs," CM Bommai said.

He will stay in Mangaluru city in Dakshina Kannada district on Tuesday and continue his tour in affected regions of coastal districts. "I have already conveyed a meeting and issued directions in this regard," he said.

Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains in Karnataka for four more days. An orange warning, predicting heavy rains in isolated areas, has been put in place in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada districts till July 15.

The Cauvery river is also seeing flooding in a few parts, and at the KRS dam in Mandya district, 72,964 cusecs of water has been released. Farms situated on the banks of the Cauvery river are inundated and barricades have been erected to prevent people from going near the overflowing river.

Though the capital city Bengaluru is witnessing incessant rains, life has remained normal. However, the city is likely to experience isolated light rains on July 12.