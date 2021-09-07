Karnataka to operate 1000 special buses for Ganesh Chaturthi

The Karnataka road transport corporation has also offered discounts for passengers. Details here.

news Transport

Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on September 10 in Karnataka, the state road transport corporation has announced that it will be operating 1,000 additional buses across the state. The special inter- and intra-state buses will be in operation on September 8 and 9, and later on September 12, to facilitate the travel of people for the festival.

From Bengaluruâ€™s Kempegowda Bus Station (Majestic), buses will operate to Dharmasthala, Kukkesubramanya, Shivamogga, Hassan, Mangaluru, Kundapura, Sringeri, Horanadu, Davangere, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Gokarna, Sirsi, Karwar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Ballari, Koppala, Yadgir, Bidar, Tirupathi and other places. Special buses will also ply towards Mysuru, Hunsur, Piriyapatna, Virajpet, Kushalanagar and Madikeri from Bengaluruâ€™s Mysuru Road Bus Station.

For the special Ganesh Chaturthi services, the Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) will be operating buses to Madurai, Kumbakonam, Trichy, Chennai, Coimbatore, Tirupathi, Vijayawada, Hyderabad and other places in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, from Bengaluruâ€™s Shanthinagar Bus Station.

Those looking to avail the special bus services can do so online, by logging in to ksrtc.karnataka.gov.in. Additionally, about 685 ticket counters will be set up in Karnataka and other neighbouring states. The road transport corporation said that a discount of 5% will be given if four or more passengers book tickets in a group, and a 10% discount will be offered on the return ticket if it is booked at the same time as the onward ticket. In addition to the above services, special buses will also be operated from all taluk/ district bus stands in Karnataka, the RTC said.

Further details about the booking and other queries can be found in the â€˜advance reservation ticketsâ€™ section of the KSRTC website. The Karnataka RTC has directed all passengers to follow all COVID-19 safety guidelines as issued by the government, such as wearing of masks, regularly sanitising hands and maintaining physical distance.

Karnataka has allowed public celebrations for Ganesh Chaturthi, with COVID-19 restrictions in place. The government has imposed a set of doâ€™s and donâ€™ts, the details of which can be found here.