Karnataka govt allows Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations but with restrictions

Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, however, said that Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will only be allowed in wards where the TPR is below 2%.

The Karnataka government, Sunday, September 5, announced that it will allow people to celebrate Ganesha Chaturthi in public places. However, the state government has also placed several restrictions to conduct these festival celebrations. The public celebration of Ganesha Chaturthi will be restricted to one location per ward in cities, taluks and panchayats. Although, the local administration can set the limit on the number of locations within taluks and panchayats.

Speaking to reporters, Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka, however, said that these celebrations will only be allowed in wards where the test positivity rate (TPR) is below 2%. TPR refers to the percentage of people testing positive for the virus in a group. Karnataka recorded a TPR of 0.61% on Sunday, September 5.

"Karnataka has controlled the COVID-19 situation well compared to our neighbouring states. We don’t want this (Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations) to increase the cases. So we are imposing certain guidelines," the Minister said. Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 10

Do’s and don’ts for public

> The pandal (marquee) should only be erected in a place that would not cause disturbance to the public and also restricted to a size of 50 feet by 50 feet

> Public events such as orchestra or DJ programmes will not be allowed as part of the celebrations

> Members of the organising committee must be vaccinated. Special vaccination drives at their respective locations will be organised

> Organising committees must take prior permission from the police.

> Apartment buildings can celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in their premises. However, the number of people involved in the celebrations must be restricted to 20

> Schools and colleges in Karnataka will not be allowed to conduct Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Guidelines for immersing Ganesha idols

> Ganesha idols must be environment-friendly and can be kept only for a maximum of five days until it is immersed in water

> Specific locations will be allocated for the immersion of the Ganesha Idol in cities

> Special squads who can swim well to immerse the idol will be appointed, and nobody other than them will be allowed to enter the water.

> Additionally, public processions and the use of musical instruments while taking the idol for the immersion will not be allowed.

Earlier on Saturday, September 3, the state government said it would organise the Mysuru Dasara Festival in a “simple and traditional” manner due to concerns of COVID-19.

Karnataka, on Saturday, reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases with 983 infections and 21 deaths, taking the total caseload to 29,54,047 and the death toll to 37,401. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 289, Dakshina Kannada 162, Udupi 97, Mysuru 89, Hassan 62, while the remaining were reported in other areas. Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 12,39,123, followed by Mysuru 1,76,433 and Tumakuru 1,19,411.