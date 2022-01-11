Karnataka: Night curfew, weekend lockdowns to be in place till Jan 31

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai held a virtual meeting with members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and other officials on January 11, regarding the third wave in Karnataka.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to surge across Karnataka, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday, January 11, said that the restrictions that are in place, including the night curfew and weekend lockdowns, will continue until the end of January. The Chief Minister held a virtual meeting with members of the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) and other officials, regarding the third wave in Karnataka.

The Chief Minister also announced after the meeting that 27 new COVID-19 care centres will open in Bengaluru, according to an official press release. He also said that infrastructure at physical triaging centres will be strengthened, and that the services of house surgeons and final-year nursing students will be used to assist in home isolation assistance and triaging. It was also announced that the third precautionary dose will be administered to COVID warriors on priority, nine months after they received the second dose.

At the meeting, it was also decided that beds be set aside in ICUs and wards at taluk hospitals to treat children with COVID-19. District authorities have also been asked to stock up on medicines to treat children who test positive. Decisions on the closure of schools and educational institutions can be taken at a district level, the release further stated. Additionally, the Health and Education Departments are instructed to conduct regular check-ups for children every 15 days, at all institutes.

Further, the Chief Minister also announced that strict action will be taken against public gatherings and those found to be violating the COVID-19 restrictions. The police have been directed to monitor public gatherings, especially ahead of the Sankranthi festival.

The meeting with the TAC members was held in virtual mode, as Chief Minister Bommai himself tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, January 10.

