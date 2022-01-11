Bengaluru sees steep rise in containment zones, 412 active in city

While Mahadevpura has 143 active containment zones, Bommanahalli has reported 100.

The rise of containment zones in Bengaluru has caused a concern in the Health Department, as there are as many as 412 active containment zones in the city, according to official statistics. The authorities have managed to deactivate 1,662 containment zones out of 2,074. However, the existing numbers have seen a phenomenal rise in a month. Mahadevapura zone tops the list with 143 such zones. It is where the International Tech Park (ITPL) is situated in which more than 100 reputed software companies operate and more than 55,000 professionals work.

Apart from the ITPL campus, the zone houses many startups and major IT companies. Since the movement of people from abroad is frequent, it always registers more containment zones. During the second wave as well, the area had the most number of containment zones in the city.

Bommanahalli stands second with 100 containment zones. The zone houses a cosmopolitan crowd and a large number of software professionals reside in the area. The South zone has reported 49 such zones, followed by West (49), East (44), Yelahanka (33), Dasarahalli (6) and RR Nagar (4).

Authorities said that the situation is being managed in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones. They have deactivated 315 and 410 such zones in Mahadevapura and Bommanahalli zones, respectively. Similarly, as many as 288 containment zones are deactivated in the East zone to bring the number down to 33. In the South zone, 258 are deactivated and in Yelahanka as many as 199 such zones are deactivated.

In total, among 2,074 containment zones, 1,662 are deactivated in the entire city. Officials said that the recovery rate in the city is 95% and that stringent measures have been initiated to check the spread of the coronavirus.

