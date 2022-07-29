Muslim youth hacked to death in Karnataka’s Surathkal, prohibitory orders clamped

The deceased Muslim youth has been identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

news Crime

A gang of miscreants hacked a Muslim youth to death in Karnataka's Mangaluru district, hours after Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai visited the family of slain BJP worker Praveen Nettaru. The deceased Muslim youth has been identified as Mohammed Fazil, a resident of Mangalpete near Surathkal, located on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The man was attacked and killed by unidentified assailants outside a clothes store in Surathkal on Thursday, July 28 evening.

Mangaluru Police Commissioner, N. Shashikumar said on Thursday that prohibitory orders have been clamped within the limits of four police stations in surrounding areas of Surathkal. A holiday has been declared for schools in the four police station limits. The prohibitory orders under Section 144 have been clamped in Surathkal, Mulki, Bajpe and Panambur till 6am on Saturday.

Liquor shops have been closed down and police are not permitting more than five persons in a group.

"We will ascertain the motive behind the murder. The action will be initiated transparently and people should not take law into their hands and cooperate," the Police Commissioner added.

According to police, a group of people came in a car and rushed towards Fazil, who was standing outside a clothing store owned by him, and attacked him.

Fazil was chased and brutally assaulted with lethal weapons by the miscreants. The CCTV footage of the incident which emerged has created shockwaves throughout the state.

He was taken to hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh to Praveen Nettaru's family. He said that all efforts will be made to solve the murder case.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru was murdered on Tuesday, July 26 night.