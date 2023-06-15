Karnataka launches anti-communal wing in Mangaluru to tackle moral policing

The ACW will tackle moral policing, investigate previous communal murders, attempted murders, theft of cows, illegal cow trafficking and cow slaughter, and monitor organisations associated with communal matters.

The Congress government in Karnataka has constituted the Anti Communal Wing (ACW) to crack down on the cases of moral policing in the communally sensitive coastal city of Mangaluru in Dakshina Kannada district. The wing has already commenced its work. Mangaluru Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain announced at a press conference on Thursday, June 15, that the ACWA was formed two days ago as per the directions of Home Minister G Parameshwara.

An order issued by the Commissioner outlines the ACW's key responsibilities, which include tackling moral policing, investigating previous communal-related murders, attempted murders, theft of cows, illegal cow trafficking and cow slaughter, and monitoring organisations associated with communal matters.

"On his recent visit to Mangaluru, Home Minister Parameshwara had announced the establishment of ACW. It is established now. The team is headed by the City Special Branch Inspector Sharif. The team will be monitored by the Assistant Commissioner of Police PA Hegde. ACP Hegde will report directly to the Police Commissioner," he said.

"ACW will monitor all communal cases and the accused persons in such cases. Their activities will be watched. It will be ensured that the victims in the case are not troubled. Previous cases in this regard in the courts will also be followed," he explained, adding that any case in this regard would be first reported to the jurisdictional police station before being transferred to the ACW.

Minister Parameshwara had earlier stated that the cases of moral policing have brought disrepute to Karnataka and proved as roadblocks to investments in the state.

With inputs from IANS