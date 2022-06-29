Karnataka issues fresh COVID-19 guidelines as cases rise

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar urged citizens to adhere to the guidelines and get their booster doses.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka government has issued a fresh set of guidelines as COVID-19 cases increase in the state. As per the new guidelines, issued for apartments, offices and educational institutions, the importance of mask usage and maintaining physical distancing was reiterated. The guidelines state that in apartment complexes, three to five COVID-19 cases will be considered small clusters, while more than five cases will be considered as a large cluster. If over 15 cases are reported, it will be considered an outbreak. All those who are symptomatic have been asked to take a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) and isolate themselves if they test positive. Additional samples for RT-PCR shall be taken from those who test RAT positive, for genomic sequencing, it added.

“Large scale/mass testing of asymptomatics is not recommended except if he/she is a primary contact. Strict enforcement of COVID appropriate behaviour like compulsory face masking in common areas should be ensured,” the guidelines stated.

The guidelines added that all common areas like club house, swimming pool, association office etc. shall remain closed until the recovery of the last case of COVID-19 in the apartment complex, and that the premises must be sanitised afterwards. However, there is no need to seal down floors or blocks during this period, the government said.

The guidelines also stated that anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should not attend office, college etc and isolate themselves and get tested. “After cluster/outbreak, the related office area/class room from where the positive cases were reported shall be sanitised using 1% sodium hypochlorite solution. However, there is no need to close down the offices and colleges/educational institutions,” it added.

For school students up to Class 12, the guidelines stated that, “There shall be strict compliance to COVID appropriate behaviour like compulsory face masking, physical distancing, provision for hand sanitiser, screening at the entrance for fever using thermal scanner.”

“In the wake of an increase in COVID-19 cases from June 10, updated guidelines have been formulated to contain the spread of infection. I urge all citizens to adhere to the guidelines to defeat the pandemic. Get your booster doses and follow appropriate COVID behaviour,” Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted.

Find all the guidelines below.

In the wake of increase in Covid-19 cases from June 10, updated guidelines have been formulated to contain the spread of infection. I urge all citizens to adhere to the guidelines to defeat the pandemic.



Get your booster doses and follow appropriate COVID behaviour.#COVID19 pic.twitter.com/xKZgoxGnTb — Dr Sudhakar K (@mla_sudhakar) June 28, 2022

Read: Karnataka may reinforce fine for mask rule violations as COVID-19 cases rise