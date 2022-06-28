Karnataka may reinforce fine for mask rule violations as COVID-19 cases rise

While the Karnataka government directed authorities to ensure masks are worn in public, the state continues to see an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

As COVID-19 cases in the state have begun to see an uptick, the Karnataka government is mulling action against those violating the mask rule. The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) on COVID-19 has recommended the measure to contain the situation in Karnataka, with the Health Department likely to make an official announcement regarding the same in a week.

A majority of the stateâ€™s COVID-19 caseload is being reported from Bengaluru, which has reported between 500 and 700 cases a day for the past few days. As per the Health Department, among the total active cases in the state (4,288), 95% of cases (4,088) are in Bengaluru. The number of containment zones have swelled to 33 in the city. It is likely that the mask rule, along with a fine, will be implemented here first. During the second wave of the pandemic in 2021, the state government had imposed a fine of Rs 250 for those violating the mask rule.

On June 10, the state government in an order directed authorities to implement the mask rule with the help of police and local bodies. However, the number of cases continues to rise, as the city saw 592 new cases as of Monday, June 27. The uptick in cases is driven by the Omicron cariant and its sublineages, the government said. Meanwhile, the Health Department has also warned schools that if they conceal information on COVID-19 infections, action will be initiated against them. Health Department Commissioner D Randeep had asked the school management not to hide the information on COVID-19 infections and take necessary precautions.

Karnataka has reported 615 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours against 767 discharges. Positivity rate for the day recorded at 3.12% and weekly positivity rate stood at 3.45%.

