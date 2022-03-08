Karnataka invokes UAPA against accused in Bajrang Dal leader Harsha murder case

The government is also considering handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), once the local police completes its probe.

The Karnataka government has invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against 10 accused persons in the Bajrang Dal leader murder case, police sources told IANS on Monday, March 7. The government is also considering handing over the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), once the local police completes its probe. The UAPA is invoked in cases involving threats to national security and national integrity.

The police, after considering larger conspiracy behind the murder of Harsha, has decided to invoke UAPA, the sources said. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said it is a case of more than a murder and there is more than what meets the eyes.

The UAPA enables the police to secure the custody of the accused for 30 days and provides time to the investigating officer to file the chargesheet in 180 days instead of 90 days in normal cases. Harsha, a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal leader was hacked to death on February 20, triggering violence in the district of Shivamogga.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra clarified that there is no proposal before the government to ban the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and Popular Front of India (PFI). BJP leaders and Hindutva activists have vehemently demanded that these two organisations should be banned. The Karnataka government has handed over a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family of Harsha.

Police sources told IANS that Harsha was hacked to death with an agenda. The deceased was in the forefront with Hindutva related activities and actively posted messages on social platforms against wearing of hijab. Though, the police maintained that there is no connection with the hijab row with the murder, later, Home Minister Araga Jnanendra stated that the angle is being probed by the agencies.

