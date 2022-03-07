Karnataka govt gives Rs 25 lakh as compensation to Bajrang Dal leader Harsha's kin

The Karnataka government had announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family on March 3.

The Karnataka government on Sunday, March 6, met the family of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha, who was killed on February 20, and handed over a cheque of Rs 25 lakh as compensation. Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj KS Eshwarappa, and Lok Sabha member BY Raghavendra met Harshaâ€™s family in Shivamogga. The Karnataka government had announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh to the family on March 3.

At the time, KS Eshwarappa said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai communicated to him about his decision over the phone. An online campaign that was started after Harshaâ€™s death collected more than Rs 60 lakh in the account of Harsha's mother, he had added.

Harsha, a 28-year-old Bajrang Dal leader, was stabbed multiple times on the night of February 20. The following day, violence broke out during the funeral procession, which left one photojournalist and a woman police officer among three injured. The city also saw instances of violence, arson and stone pelting during the procession.

The government has said that it was more than a murder and the miscreants wanted to give a 'message with the murder'. CM Bommai said that the probe agencies will go to the roots and find out the 'invisible' hands behind murder. The police have arrested 10 persons so far.

The district administration had imposed curfew in the district and closed schools and colleges after the murder, and later reopened amid prohibitory orders on Monday, February, 28

Following the incident, opposition leader Siddaramaiah has urged the ban of the Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), if their role is established in the murder. Many BJP leaders have also demanded that PFI, SDPI and the Campus Front of India (CFI) should be banned.

Meanwhile, the SDPI held a press conference and challenged the ruling BJP to establish the role of the party behind the murder. The SDPI leaders argued that BJP has made it a habit to blame the SDPI and Muslims whenever a Hindu activist is killed.

