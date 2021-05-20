Karnataka HC takes exception to CMâ€™s son violating lockdown by visiting temple in Mysuru

BM Vijayendra and his wife travelled from Bengaluru to Mysuru district to visit a temple in Nanjangud on May 18, in violation of lockdown orders.

news COVID-19

The Karnataka High Court, on May 20, questioned the state government over the VIP treatment given to BY Vijayendra, son of Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. This with regards to his May 18 visit to a temple in Mysuru districtâ€™s Nanjangud in violation of lockdown rules. The High Court Bench led by Chief Justice AS Oka asked if the police should file an FIR (first information report) under Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020 for thes violation of rules as he travelled from Bengaluru along with his wife to visit the temple. The state has been asked to respond on the matter on the next date of hearing, which has been fixed for May 25.

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Karnataka has been placed under lockdown till May 24 and inter-district travel other than for emergency reasons is not allowed. The issue of the CMâ€™s son violating lockdown came to light after media reports surfaced and many including the opposition Congress petitioned the Mysuru Deputy Commissionerâ€™s office about the matter. On Thursday, the court was apprised by advocate GR Mohan, who is representing one of the petitioners in an ongoing case linked to all matters with respect to Karnatakaâ€™s pandemic management. The memo submitted to the court contained media clippings of the news in both English and Kannada and also representations sent to the Mysuru DCâ€™s and Myuru Police Commissionerâ€™s office.

In November 2020, the High Court hearing a similar case had asked the state government why it had not taken action against political leaders like former minister and state Congress president DK Shivakumar and Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya for violating COVID-19 norm. The matter had come up when the High Court was told by a petitioner that celebrities in the state were flouting COVID-19 norms by not wearing masks and not following physical distancing, and the same were going unpunished.

The High Court had then also asked the state government why it did not prosecute them. The Bench headed by CJ OKa had said, â€œIf the person concerned has paid the fine, they have admitted their violation and therefore the failure of the state to prosecute them has very serious consequences. The state must take a call or make a statement on the next date."

