Karnataka HC junks plea seeking to make details of Tablighi Jamaat attendees public

The HC left the matter to the discretion of the state and central governments citing it as a matter of policy.

news Coronavirus

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking to make details of all attendees of the contentious Tablighi Jamaat (TJ) event held in Nizamuddin, New Delhi from Karnataka.

The event held in mid-March had been the centerpiece of controversy as it has emerged as many attendees of the event including foreign travellers were infected with the virus and the event was allegedly held in violation of local lockdown orders.

The judgement delivered by Chief Justice AS Oka and BV Nagarathna said, “As regards the prayer for furnishing information to the general public, the State Government as well as the Central Government have been periodically releasing the figures of the number of persons tested positive, number of live cases, number of recovered cases and the number of deaths.”

It added, “The State Government or Central Government will have to take a decision on the question whether specific information as regards particular persons who have allegedly contacted coronavirus at a particular place should be made public or not. It is a matter of policy. Therefore, we are unable to issue any directions on this behalf.“

Speaking with TNM, the petitioner in the case, Girsh Bharadwaj said his intention of filing the case was to expose the attendees in the state “who were hiding”.

“The TJ attendees were hiding in Karnataka and they did not declare themselves that they had attended the event. Secondly, the Delhi government was not sharing details about the attendees, so we prayed that the Delhi government has to cooperate with the Karnataka government. Then I also sought a direction saying that those who had not yet returned to Karnataka should not be allowed back until the case is disposed of,” he told TNM.

He added, “The petition was disposed of by quoting submissions stating that the Delhi government and the Karnataka government are already cooperating with each other. So we will be again approaching the High Court seeking direction to establish special courts to handle COVID-19 related matters.”

He further said that he has written to the state Chief Secretary to set up a special police force in light of violations made by the TJ attendees in the state.