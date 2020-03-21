Karnataka has five more coronavirus cases, house help of patient contracts disease

The other four individuals who tested positive were 2 from Bengaluru, a 35-year-old man from Chikkaballapura, and another person from Mysuru who had recently traveled to India from Saudi Arabia.

Officials in Karnataka announced five new cases of coronavirus in the state, taking the total number of people infected with the novel coronavirus to 20 in the state.

The househelp of a Bengaluru woman who tested positive for coronavirus disease has also been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. The househelp worked for a 67-year-old Bengaluru resident, who had recently returned to India from Dubai via Goa.

ಇಂದು ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ 5 ವ್ಯಕ್ತಿಗಳಿಗೆ #Covid_19 ಸೋಂಕು ಧೃಡಗೊಂಡಿದ್ದು, ರಾಜ್ಯದಲ್ಲಿ ಇಲ್ಲಿಯವರೆಗೆ ಒಟ್ಟು 20 #Covid_19 ಪ್ರಕರಣಗಳು ಪತ್ತೆಯಾಗಿದೆ.



Today, 5 #Covid_19 positive cases have been confirmed in Karnataka taking the total confirmed cases to 20. March 21, 2020

“The woman began showing symptoms on March 19, and was admitted and her samples sent for testing on the same day,” stated additional chief secretary Jawaid Akhtar addressing the media on Saturday evening.

Officials have stated that all passengers flying in from out of the country will be stamped with indelible ink which states that they will be required to stay under home quarantine.

“A health worker from the (health) department or from the BBMO will go and give notice to people under quarantine and their neighbours,” added Jawaid. Those under home isolation will be stamped on their palms.

Around 542 individuals are currently under observation after having suspected to have contracted the infection.

A lockdown has been in place since March 19 and will continue to remain until March 31. This may be extended if officials deem the same. Karnataka is expected to follow the Janata Curfew on Sunday as issued by PM Modi.

The state has been following a partial shutdown since Thursday.

All schools and colleges have been indefinitely closed. Some exams have been postponed in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Malls, theatres, and pubs have been also asked to close their doors to patrons. However, restaurants have been allowed to operate for takeaway orders only, having no dine-in operations.

The Kalaburagi, Kodagu, and Davangere districts have been put under strict lockdown. District commissioners have asked the public not to venture out for any work, and should venture out only for emergencies, and only one person at a time. Only essential government services such as health, electricity, water and police departments will be functional.

All public gatherings have been prohibited, and all functions and religious activities have been cancelled or postponed.

Earlier on Saturday, state health minister B Sriramulu had announced that a person from Chikkaballapura had tested positive for COVID-19. Including two patients who were discharged on Friday after making full recovery, there are now 20 positive cases in the state.

