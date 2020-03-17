Another coronavirus case in Bengaluru: 67-yr-old, who returned from Dubai, tests positive

The Karnataka Health Department has traced 21 high risk contacts of the woman including five family members.

Karnataka’s Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that another patient was tested positive for COVID-19, taking the state’s total tally of positive cases to 11.

The 11th patient is a 67-year-old woman and a resident of Bangalore. She returned from Dubai via Goa on March 9 and had previous health-related ailments including chronic kidney disease. She was in home quarantine after she came back to Bengaluru. On March 16, she was admitted to a hospital and isolated. The Health Department has traced 21 high risk contacts of the woman including five family members. All 21 persons have been put under home quarantine.

As on Tuesday, a total of 943 people were tested of which 766 were tested negative. The results of the other patients are yet to arrive.

The first person to test positive in Karnataka was the 46-year-old techie, who worked in Dell. He travelled from Austin in Texas to New York’s John F Kennedy Airport. He left from JFK to Dubai and reached Bengaluru on March 1. He was admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases in Bengaluru on March 8 after he showed symptoms of COVID-19. His wife and 13-year-old daughter were subsequently tested positive on March 10.

On March 11, a 50-year-old techie from MindTree, who had traveled from London to Bengaluru tested positive. On March 10, a 76-year-old man from Kalaburagi, who was suspected to have contracted the coronavirus, was brought dead to the Gulbarga Institute of Medical Sciences. He was tested positive after his death on March 12.

On March 11, an employee from Google in Bengaluru tested positive for COVID-19. The man flew into Mumbai from Munich on March 6 with his wife. They were returning from their honeymoon in Europe. The couple landed in Bengaluru on March 8. While the techie went home, his wife boarded a flight to New Delhi early on the morning of March 9 directly from the Bengaluru airport. She did not flee the city. He went to work on March 9 and when he fell sick, he visited RGICD. He was admitted to the hospital and subsequently tested positive.

On March 15, the daughter of the 76-year-old COVID-19 victim also tested positive. She was at the isolation ward in Kalaburagi’s ESI Hospital when the test results declared her positive. On March 16, a co-passenger, who travelled on the same British Airways flight as the techie from MindTree, tested positive for COVID-19. Subsequently, in the early hours of Tuesday, a 63-year-old doctor from Kalaburagi, who had treated the COVID-19 victim, was tested positive. The health department has so far traced 50 primary contacts of the doctor. Another 20-year-old student, who flew in from the UK was also tested positive. The department has traced 5 primary contacts, who are under home isolation.