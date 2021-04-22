Karnataka govt publishes full page ads in Bengaluru, Delhi newspapers thanking PM

"We are facing death everyday today and the foolish govt is spending crores of rupees for placing such ads," Kumaraswamy reacted.

On Thursday, most major newspapers in Karnataka, both in Kannada and English, had from page full advertisements given by the Karnataka Government. The full page ad that was featured in several newspapers in Delhi too has a large photo of PM Modi and a smiling picture of Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa thanking him purportedly on behalf of Bengalureans for granting approval to Phase 2A & 28 of Namma Metro providing Metro connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport. This move, coming at a time when the cash-strapped state is struggling to battle the COVID-19 crisis, has been widely criticised.

Lashing out against the Yediyurappa government via a video, former CM HD Kumaraswamy said, “I noticed something today when I read the newspapers that caused me a lot of pain. Today, the state government has expressed gratitude to the Union Government for granting funds for metro phase 1 and 2. These are not alms given to the state by the Union Government,” he said from Apollo Hospitals where he is receiving treatment.

“We are facing death everyday today and the state is spending crores of rupees for placing the ads. The government is toying with the people of the state. What was the need for such ads at a time like this? This foolish government should understand this. There is a shortage of beds, oxygen and medicine in the state. In this situation, what message are you conveying to the people of the state with front-page ads. The government should understand that even now if they do not work towards saving lives, people will get infuriated,” Kumaraswamy added.

Other members of the opposition party too have questioned the wisdom behind placing such ads.“Where did this money come from? Hospitals are running out of oxygen, people are dying due to lack of medicine, crematoriums are running out of space. But Viswa guru has time & money for ads,” tweeted Lavanya Ballal, National co- coordinator for Social media AICC

The advertisement was accompanied with the text message,”The advertisement read “Heartfelt Thanks from all Bengalureans. Sri Narendra Modi, Honourable Prime Minister of India. for the Landmark decision of granting approval to Phase-2A & 28 of Namma Metro providing Metro connectivity to Kempegowda International Airport. The Union Cabinet has given approval for Namma metro Phase 2A (Central Silk Board Junction to K.R.Puram -19.76 km & 13 Stations) and Phase 2B (K.R. Puram to Airport via Hebbal Junction - 38.44 km & 17 Station) at a cost of Rs. 14.788 crore with a completion period. With the implementation of these two stretches. Bengurus public transport and economic potential will get much needed boost”.

On Tuesday, after years of waiting, the Union Cabinet on Tuesday finally approved the construction of the Bangalore Metro Rail Project which will connect Bengaluru to the airport. The airport line includes two phases — Central Silk Board to KR Puram (Phase 2A) and KR Puram to Kempegowda International Airport (Phase 2B). Union Minister Piyush Goyal announced on Tuesday that phase 2A and phase 2B have been approved and will be completed at the cost of Rs 14,788.101 crore.