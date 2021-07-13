Karnataka govt to go ahead with Mekedatu project despite opposition from TN

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that Karnataka has every right to commission the project.

news Controversy

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday reaffirmed that the state will not stop the Mekedatu drinking water project across Cauvery River, which is opposed by neighbouring Tamil Nadu. "We have already submitted the Detailed Project Report to the Central Water Commission. This project is related to utilising the additional water for drinking purposes. Karnataka has every right to commission this project," Bommai said in a statement. "There is no reason to stop the Mekedatu drinking water project. We will certainly implement it," he added. According to Bommai, an order related to Cauvery water sharing had given guidelines on how and when the water should be released for Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the opposition Congress in the state said it would stand with the government if it performs the groundbreaking ceremony. Congress Karnataka unit president DK Shivakumar said in a statement, "Let the government do the 'Bhumi Puja' for the Mekedatu project tomorrow itself, we stand with the government." Stating that Tamil Nadu will keep on creating controversies with regard to Mekedatu even after 100 years, Shivakumar wondered why the BJP government was not using its status of "double engine government" at the Union government and the state to finish the project. He promised to keep aside all political issues and stand with the government.

Shivakumar said, "All political parties of Tamil Nadu have a common agenda of opposing the Mekedatu project. Their agenda will remain the same even after 100 years. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa needs political will power to take up the Mekedatu project. It's our money, our place and our water. Tamil Nadu has no say on this

Stating that the Mekedatu project comes under Kanakapura Assembly constituency, which he represents, Shivakumar said the water will be used for Bengaluru and for electricity generation.

Read: All-party meet in Tamil Nadu urges Union govt to not permit Mekedatu project