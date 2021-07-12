All-party meet in Tamil Nadu urges Union govt to not permit Mekedatu project

On July 4, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin wrote to Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa asking him to not continue with the Mekedatu project, since it would affect the availability of water to Tamil Nadu.

news Controversy

Three resolutions were passed in an all-party meeting convened by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday, July 12, to discuss the Mekedatu dam issue. Throughout the meeting, the government pitched a united front, with all the parties as stakeholders in sorting out the issue.

A press release from the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that three resolutions had been passed with the unanimous support of all parties present to put an end to the Mekedatu issue. Accordingly, "The Supreme Court has said that no construction activity should take place without any permission of lower riparian states. However, the Karnataka government defying the ruling is making an all-out effort to construct the dam. This is condemnable. The project will reduce the water availability for farmers of Tamil Nadu. Hence, we request the Union government and various departments to not provide permission for the project,” the release said. It added that the works undertaken against the SC order are a challenge to the Indian Constitution.

The second resolution was that all the parties should extend support and cooperation to the decisions taken by the Tamil Nadu government to stall the project. Thirdly, as a reflection of the combined opposition shown by the people of Tamil Nadu to the project, it was decided that the resolutions passed during the meeting should be handed over by all the party members to the Union government as a first step. Later, the Tamil Nadu government would be taking all measures, including other legal actions and attending to the pending case in the Supreme Court to solve the issue, the release said.

On July 4, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa asking him not to continue with the Mekedatu project, since it would affect the availability of water to Tamil Nadu. Stalin was responding to the Karnataka Chief Minister's letter requesting Tamil Nadu not to oppose the project since the proposed Mekedatu dam would immensely benefit both the states.