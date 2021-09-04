Karnataka to see â€˜simple and traditionalâ€™ Mysuru Dasara amidst COVID-19 concerns

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the government has released Rs 6 crore to celebrate Dasara at Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Sriragapatna.

news COVID-19

The Karnataka government on September 3 decided to organise the famous Mysuru Dasara festival this year in a "simple and traditional" manner, keeping in mind the COVID-19 concerns. "Mysuru Dasara is also the state festival. Last year we celebrated it in a traditional and simple manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic; this time we will celebrate it likewise," Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said. He was speaking to reporters in Bengaluru after chairing a high-level committee meeting on Mysuru Dasara.

Bommai said that all the rituals connected with the celebrations such as the inauguration of the festivities atop Chamundi Hills, Jamboo Savari (procession of caparisoned elephants) and lighting of the entire city for 10-days will be conducted. The government have decided to release Rs 6 crore to celebrate the Dasara festival at Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Srirangapatna, he said. The CM also directed the officials to submit an estimate for developing infrastructure in Mysuru in connection with the Dasara celebrations.

The Chief Minister, in response to a question, said festivities and cultural events will be restricted to the Amba Vilas Palace and the Chamundeshwari Temple. The Jamboo Savari will also take place inside the Mysuru Palace premises like the last year.

The 10-day long festivities will be flagged off on October 7 at the Chamundi Hills. Cooperation Minister ST Somashekar, who is in charge of COVID-19 affairs in the Mysuru district, said the Jamboo Savari will take place on October 15 at 2.45 pm.

The high-level committee authorised the Chief Minister to select the eminent personality to inaugurate the 10-day cultural and religious festival. "We have authorised the CM to choose who should inaugurate the festival this time, Somashekhar said. Last year, the government had chosen five corona warriors to inaugurate the festival.

Noting that last year, 150 people were permitted for the inaugural, 50 for cultural events and 300 for the Jamboo Savari, Somashekhar said "We asked the CM to double this. But experts have warned of a third wave of COVID-19 in September-October. So, after September 20, depending on the situation, a decision will be taken. If cases go up, then last year's restrictions on the number of people will continue."

The Chief Minister said the government also decided to release Rs 8.09 crore arrears of the 2019 Dasara in the meeting. He added that the officials have been directed to maintain financial discipline and to take care that expenditure doesnâ€™t exceed grant released and to ensure accountability and transparency.

Several elected representatives at the meeting requested the CM to establish a Tourist Circuit in the Mysuru region. "I will discuss with the minister for tourism and officials concerned to make optimum utilisation of the opportunity under the existing tourism policy," Bommai said, adding that tourism has taken a hit due to COVID-19, resulting in an economic slowdown. In this background, concrete steps will be taken to promote tourism.