Karnataka government finalises formula for results of second PU students

The decision was communicated by the Karnataka government on July 5, as part of ongoing litigation at the High Court.

Ending all speculations regarding the fate of second-year pre-university (PU) students, the Karnataka government on Monday, July 5 declared the formula that will be used to prepare the results for these students. On June 4, the Karnataka government had announced that the second PU examinations will be cancelled for regular students but failed to notify a decision regarding repeaters and private students.

It was decided that all regular students will be accorded marks based on 45% weightage of their SSLC (Class X) results and first PU exams each, and 10% of the internal marks of second PU. For repeaters, the government has said it will give them 5% grace marks over the pass marks of 35% in a specific subject(s). The same formula will apply for repeaters who wanted to appear for the exams as private candidates. A detailed guideline on the same will be issued by the government.

These decisions were communicated by the state government on Monday as part of ongoing litigation at the High Court. Singre Gowda, an individual had filed public interest litigation at the High Court seeking directions from the HC regarding the fate of private students.

Only private students who were to appear for the first time for the exam will have to write exams. Speaking with TNM, P Somashekariah, advocate representing the petitioner, said exams for these students will be held before July 30 and their results will be declared before August 15.

The decision to cancel exams by the state government had come following the Union government decision regarding CBSE+2 exams. Similarly, the ICSE board exams were cancelled. However, SSLC exams were not cancelled completely but reduced to a two-day affair by modifying the exam pattern.

At that time, it was also said that the second PU students in Karnataka will be graded only based on their first-year PU results alone. Further, those who are unhappy with their first PU scores had the option of writing the exams again, Education Minister S Suresh Kumar had said.