Karnataka Education dept forms committee to investigate PES University student's suicide

A month after the death of PES University student Aditya Prabhu, the Higher Education Department has formed an inquiry committee to look into the incident.

The Karnataka Higher Education Department on Friday August 18, constituted an inquiry committee panel to investigate the death of PES University student, Aditya Prabhu. Aditya Prabhu, a BTech student of PES University, died by suicide last month after allegedly being subjected to verbal harassment for inadvertently carrying a mobile phone into the examination hall.

The inquiry committee will be chaired by Bangalore University Vice-Chancellor Jayakar Shetty. Other members of the committee include BU Registrar (Evaluation) Srinivas B, Head of Psychology Srinivasa M, and Veena Satyamurthy from the clinical psychology department at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences. Their mandate includes examining key aspects of the incident to determine if any mismanagement, negligence, or undue pressure contributed to Aditya's tragic decision.

The department's order instructs the committee to probe several critical points surrounding the incident. Firstly, it seeks clarity on whether Aditya had intended to cheat using the mobile device he inadvertently brought into the exam hall. Additionally, the inquiry will scrutinise the actions of the examination invigilator, investigating whether their treatment of Aditya contributed to his removal from the exam hall, the confiscation of his belongings, and the apparent emotional distress he experienced.

Adithya had died on July 17, provoking outrage among the student community.

The order also seeks to understand if the subsequent actions taken by PES University's management were appropriate in the aftermath of the incident.

Adityaâ€™s mother, Asha had alleged that the invigilator discovered the phone shortly before the exam concluded. Aditya was detained after completing the test and purportedly subjected to intense mental distress by college officials. Allegedly, distressing remarks were directed at him. In the midst of this ordeal, Aditya managed to call his mother, sharing the gravity of the situation and urging her to reach the college.

PES Universityâ€™s Pro chancellor Jawahar Doreswamy had refuted some of the allegations made by Asha. He had said that the university was cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, a Bengaluru court had issued an interim injunction against Asha, refraining her from speaking against PES University.

Read: Bengaluru court restrains mother of suicide victim from speaking about PES varsity

