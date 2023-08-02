Bengaluru court restrains mother of suicide victim from speaking about PES varsity

Aditya Prabhu, a BTech student of PES University, died by suicide after being detained and subjected to alleged verbal harassment for inadvertently carrying a mobile phone into the examination hall.

A court in Bengaluru has issued an interim injunction against Asha, the mother of the 19-year-old BTech student who died by suicide on July 17. Aditya Prabhu, a BTech student of PES University, died by suicide after being detained and subjected to verbal harassment for inadvertently carrying a mobile phone into the examination hall. The court order restrains Asha from disseminating any material that may be defamatory or derogatory pertaining to PES University.

According to Asha Aditya's mother, the invigilator spotted the phone only minutes before the exam's conclusion, and Aditya was detained after completing the test. Subsequently, he allegedly faced severe mental harassment by college authorities, who reportedly made distressing statements to him. His mother received a call from Aditya during this ordeal, indicating the severity of the situation and asking her to come to the college.

“I could see an ambulance and police already there. That is when I started shouting what happened to my son. On shouting a lot, I was informed that he isn’t alive,” she said. Asha also alleged that she was asked to identify her son’s body and pressured to sign a statement before taking Aditya to the hospital for any possible resuscitation.

Asha, who is vocal in her pursuit of justice, has asked the college to acknowledge its mistakes and revise its Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to ensure the safety and well-being of students. She even started a social media campaign seeking justice for Aditya and accountability for students across the country. Girinagar police had filed a case against the invigilator, PES college management, and staff members under section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to The Indian Express, PES University’s Pro chancellor Jawahar Doreswamy refuted some of the allegations made by Asha. He had said that the university was cooperating with the investigation. PES University has now sought an injunction from a court in Bengaluru against Asha and several news organisations.

The Chancellor of PES University MR Doreswamy was Advisor to the Karnataka government on Educational Reforms (Cabinet Ranking) in 2020 under Bommai government.

If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.

Tamil Nadu

State health department's suicide helpline: 104

Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)

Andhra Pradesh

Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930

Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584

Karnataka

Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222

Kerala

Maithri: 0484 2540530

Chaithram: 0484 2361161

Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.

Telangana

State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104

Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200

SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm

Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.

24x7 Helpline: 9820466726

Click here for working helplines across India.