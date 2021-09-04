Karnataka to constitute expert panel to study how RTCs can be made profitable

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the committee will also work out ways to make Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) are financially self-reliant.

news Transportation

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on September 3 said that an expert committee will be set up shortly to work out ways to make Road Transport Corporations (RTCs) financially self-reliant and profitable. In his address at a function organised by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation to felicitate 60 drivers who have put in "accident-free" service of 15 years, he said that he was aware of the difficult situation prevailing in all RTCs but exuded confidence that the "gloomy atmosphere" will definitely change for the better in the coming days. "While analysing the cause for the difficult situation in the RTCs, the proposed committee will also suggest measures to make the RTCs profitable and financially self-reliant," Bommai said.

Stating that he was aware of the "intrinsic strength of the RTCs" to face challenges and tide over the crisis, the Chief Minister said the need of the hour is for capacity-building in them by enhancing professionalism and result-oriented approach among the officers and the staff.

"During the COVID-19 crisis, at the time of my predecessor BS Yediyurappa, the state government had released Rs 2,300 crore. Now, during my period, we have released Rs 108 crore. The state government is always ready to support the RTCs," Bommai said. Bommai added that a result-oriented approach and qualitative change will help the RTCs to become more effective as well as profit-making organisations."

Emphasising the need to improve the quality of day-to-day life of the staff, he said: "People have developed an emotional bonding with KSRTC. A bus means many thingsâ€”journey, travel, and likes; it also has a unique concept of inclusiveness as it offers space to everybody. A bus is a symbol of eternal movement."

Praising the drivers for their sense of commitment, dedication towards duty, Bommai stated that the state government has faith in their professional capabilities. He further lauded them for discharging their responsibilities in difficult and trying circumstances.