Karnataka CM directs officials to ensure 100% vaccination in districts bordering Kerala

CM Bommai has said there will be no lockdown in Karnataka as of now.

news COVID-19 Vaccine

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday directed officials to ensure 100% vaccination across all villages lying within the 20 km range of Kerala border. He chaired a meeting with District Commissioners (DC) and Superintendents of Police (SP) and district-in-charge ministers of districts bordering Kerala.

CM Bommai instructed officials to increase vaccination in Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Kodagu, Chamarajanagar and Hassan by 35%. "I have information on positivity rate, vaccination and COVID-19 tests from these districts. There was a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in Dakshina Kannada at one point of time. This happened as there was a spurt in COVID-19 cases in Kasaragod district of Kerala. Now, the numbers have decreased," he explained.

This time there is no shortage of vaccines in the state. Everything has been arranged, he added. CM Bommai said that a decision regarding Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations will be taken after analysing the situation in the state.

As TNM had reported on September 2 the Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar stated that Karnataka had administered over 12 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses on Wednesday, September 1. This was part of a special vaccination drive that was announced on every Wednesday by the state government. In an earlier press conference Sudhakar had announced that the special vaccination drive on Wednesdays will have a target of 10 lakh vaccine doses. The drive had been dubbed the Lasika mela.

As a part of the Lasika Mela, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara palike (BBMP) alone administered 1,85,016 vaccine doses. The vaccinations were conducted across 492 government hospitals, 313 private hospitals and 805 session sites and government vaccination centers.

Karnataka on Saturday reported less than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases with 983 infections and logged 21 deaths, taking the total caseload to 29,54,047 and the toll to 37,401. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 289, Dakshina Kannada 162, Udupi 97, Mysuru 89, Hassan 62, while the rest were scattered in other areas.