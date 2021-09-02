Karnataka administers over 12 lakh COVID vaccines on Sept 1, highest in India

The Karnataka government has set a target of administering 10 lakh vaccines every Wednesday as part of the Lasika Mela, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said.

news COVID-19

Karnataka administered 12,04,402 COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday, September 1, which is the maximum number of vaccinations in a single day in India, state Health Minister Dr Sudhakar K said on Thursday. "The state government has set a target of administering 10 lakh vaccines across the state on Wednesdays. However, the Health Department officials, district administrations, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the public who volunteered for vaccination made it possible to exceed the target," he said. The BBMP alone had targeted a minimum of 1.5 to 2 lakh vaccinations as part of the Lasika Mela, which will be held in Karnataka every Wednesday.

The special drive is being planned by the government to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the state and as a preventive measure against the predicted third wave, the minister said. "As many as 12,04,402 COVID-19 vaccinations were done in the state which is the highest in the country. Every Wednesday the government has planned a special drive to administer 10 lakh COVID-19 vaccinations," he said. A total of 1,85,488 people were vaccinated in the BBMP limits, which includes Bengaluru city and surrounding areas. The maximum number of vaccinations outside Bengaluru was done in the Belagavi district, where 99,983 people were vaccinated.

Kodagu district recorded the lowest number of vaccinations on Wednesday, with 8,003 jabs administered according to Co-WIN data. Yadgir and Chamarajanagar districts also recorded less than 20,000 vaccinations. However, 27 districts reported more than 20,000 vaccinations, Dr Sudhakar said. Chikkaballapur (50,000), Chikkamagaluru (44,000), Mandya (72,000) and Mysuru (51,000) reported high numbers of vaccines administered.

"The vaccination drive has been expedited in the state and the target of administering five lakh doses every day will be achieved. The state has administered 1.12 crore COVID-19 vaccinations till August," he said.

The minister aso maintained that strict surveillance measures for those entering the state from Kerala, which continues to report a high number of COVID-19 cases, will be continued. “Kerala is still witnessing a high number of cases. Therefore we have introduced mandatory institutional quarantine. All educational institutions and industrial houses must arrange for institutional quarantine themselves in the interest of their students and employees,” he said.

